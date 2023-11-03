Our aim is to constantly grow our client base -Michael Chuks Nene of 123Naija

MICHAEL CHUKS NENE is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 123Naija, an advertising agency. He speaks with ISAAC NGUMAH on the agency, its challenges, among others. Excerpt:

What makes your brand a leading brand in Nigeria?

We are an advertising agency and the impact we have had on the various brands we’ve worked it can’t be underestimated. We’ve helped top organizations like Good beach, Binatone, Rome business school and the likes with various projects ranging from Website design to Digital Marketing.

Tell us about your digital marketing

We offer various digital marketing solutions ranging from social media marketing, search engine optimization, PPC advertising, search advertising, display advertising, video marketing, discovery advertising, email marketing and so much more.

How is your 1-2-3 approach been proven to prefer solutions to marketing problems?

We like to strategically plan every project we work on. We receive the brief from the client, we run our sessions in-house to discuss and come up with an easy to understand strategy. Then we execute. During execution, we track the progress on a daily basis and tweak when needed to attain the best result possible.

What are your aims and objectives?

Tell us about your growth, prospect, ideas and strategies in the business

How long have you been in the business and what are your challenges?

I started the brand 123Naija in April 2013, safe to say we are over 10 years in the business already. Our aim and objectives is to constantly grow our client base by at least 20 per cent every year. For now, I won’t say we have challenges, well it’s normal for businesses to have competitions and I won’t want to count our competition as challenges.

