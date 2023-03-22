Otunba Odunowo congratulates Tinubu, Abiodun on victory at polls

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ogun State and the National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group ( AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has felicitated with the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Ogun State Governor- Elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over their victory in the presidential and gubernatorial elections, respectively.

Otunba Odunowo, who made these remarks in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Seyi Shodipo, described Asiwaju Tinubu and Prince Abiodun’s election as resounding and well – deserved, adding that the outcome of both presidential and Ogun State gubernatorial elections reflected the wishes of the majority of the people.

He noted that the electoral victory recorded by the APC at both the federal and Ogun State levels was in tandem with the trust reposed in the party, assuring that the people’s wish for greatness would be actualized by the APC and the country would be restored to its esteemable glory.

Wishing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Prince Dapo a successful tenure in the presidency and Ogun State respectively, the AATSG National Chairman thanked the people for voting the APC and for their support for the much desired renewed hope, stating that the APC administration at both the federal and state levels was set to ensure that the needed infrastructure for the over – all development of the country are put in place.

The APC chieftain equally appreciated the onerous contributions of the entire members of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), an independent support group solely funded by him across the country, for ensuring the actualization of the victory of the President-Elect and the Ogun State Governor – Elect.

He stated that Nigerians in general were appreciative of the human and material resources deployed by the AATSG in promoting the aspirations of both Asiwaju Tinubu, Prince Abiodun and other APC candidates in the various elections via media promotions, text messages and inter – personal campaigns.

Otunba Odunowo further stressed that the group strongly promoted the aspirations of the party’s candidates across the country based on the group’s independent assessment, which adjudged both Asiwaju Tinubu and Prince Abiodun the best candidates for the presidential and Ogun State governorship race respectively, noting that the APC government would do the country proud by bringing about the much expected accelerated development in the performance of agriculture, education, healthcare delivery system, road infrastructure, improvement in electricity supply, virile economy and other social services.

” I have implicit confidence in the ability of both the President – Elect and the Ogun State Governor- Elect to ensure the proper harnessing of both the human and material resources in their respective areas of jurisdiction in order to turn them into fortunes”, Otunba Odunowo said.

For a better society