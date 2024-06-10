Otti recorded has recorded unprecedented achievements in all Area of the State in one year……Chukwu

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The staff and management of Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation have rejoiced with the Abia State Governor Dr Alex Chioma Otti on what they described as one year of unprecedented achievements in all sectors of Abia State

The Founder Dr Oluebube A Chukwu who made this disclosure during an interactive session with Newsmen in Umuahia on good governance in Abia State, said the Governor Otti has touched virtually every part of the State and performed beyond expectations.

According to him,” Every sector in Abia has witnessed Governor Otti’s midas touch in governance that Abia State has not witnessed since the inception of democracy.

“Government has done more in different areas trying to take the State to the place it should be.

“The Governor appointed experts and professionals as key officers in charge of the health sector,actions taken to completely overhaul the sector as well as to turn the health sector around.

“Governor Otti’s led administration plans to renovate all the General hospitals in the State as the health sector received the second highest allocation in 2024 budget which was an intentional action to ensure that the health sector is given a facelift.

“There is massive improvement in the area of waste management and government is doing a whole lot to ensure that the State is kept clean.

“In the security area this government has recorded enough achievements to ensure security of lives and properties by setting up the joint security force, Operation Crush, mobilized and provided them with the required security equipments. Government is putting on all measures to ensure that all criminal activities in the State are nip on the bud.

” In the area of education an approval was given for the construction and remodelling of 10 primary and 3 secondary schools per a local government and the education sector was allocated 20 percent of 2024 budget.

“In the area of road infrastructure,the Governor has reconstructed and rehabilitated many roads which are of social and economic importance to Abians.

“For us in Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation, we will continue to support our amiable Governor in all his policies which have changed the narratives of governance in the State”

It could be recalled that on several occasions,the members of Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation have fully participated in in monthly sanitation exercise as a way giving their supports to the State government especially to partner with the State government to give Abia clean and better environment.