OTL Africa announces Joyce Akabogu as new CEO

International energy NGO, OTL Africa Downstream Development in Africa Ltd./Gte, has announced the appointment of Joyce Akabogu as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The announcement follows the organisation’s renewed focus on expanding its advocacy across energy business and operations on the continent.

Joyce Akabogu, a founding director of the organisation, is a Nigerian-qualified lawyer with more than twenty-four years post-call experience, and comes with a rich project management profile. A British Chevening scholar, she holds a Master’s degree in Development Studies from Institute of Development Studies, Sussex, United Kingdom, and is also an alumna of the Chinese European International Business School (CEIBS). She has previously served in senior programme roles at the Commonwealth Education Fund and ActionAid International, and most recently, as CEO of ARS Conference Services Limited.

Joyce Akabogu is expected to bring her wealth of experience in consolidating the growth and impact of OTL within the West African region, while expanding operations across the continent. Speaking on her appointment, she said: “I look forward to a progressive and impactful engagement with the network of versatile current and future stakeholders, and through the role, drive the realisation of the SDGs across the energy value chain in Africa.”

OTL Africa Downstream Development in Africa Ltd./Gte is a pan-African international NGO focused on promoting and developing business, policy and operational relationships in the downstream energy value chain. It achieves its goals through industry research, advocacy, business-to-business and business-to-government cooperation and capacity-building.