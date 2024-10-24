OTL Africa 2024: “Alliances for Growth” in focus as global midstream, downstream energy players converge

. Plans to deepen Public-Private Dialogue

Global players in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry will converge in Nigeria for the 18th Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Downstream Energy Week with focus on fostering public-private dialogue, driving industry advocacy, and shaping the future of the downstream energy sector.

The annual conference, scheduled to take place from October 28 to 31, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos is widely regarded as the continent’s biggest downstream petroleum event that assembles operators in the value chain of oil and gas supply, comprising international traders, refining, shipping, marketing, logistics, storage, retail, professional services, government and civil society.

Chief Executive Officer at OTL Downstream Development in Africa, Mrs. Joyce Akabogu announced this during a virtual press conference with key media partners and energy correspondents .

According to her the theme for this year’s event is “Alliances for Growth,” and this edition is expected to further strengthen collaboration between industry players, regulators, and policymakers, driving growth and innovation across the sector.

She noted “One of the key things we have achieved is engaging regulators across the midstream, downstream, and maritime industries to ensure they align their policies and processes with the realities of the sector.

Akabogu stated that the 2024 edition of the conference aims to connect industry regulators, operators, and service providers, ensuring that decision-makers understand the industry’s pulse.

She further added that the conference’s discussions will revolve around refining operations, petroleum products pricing & trading, logistics, shipping, LPG, lubricants, petrochemicals, and enabling government policies critical influencing growth.

Mrs. Akabogu revealed that participation is expected from key stakeholders beyond Nigeria, including Senegal’s PetroSen and representatives from Ghana, with plans to expand engagement across sub-Saharan Africa.

“OTLAfrica is committed to increasing regional representation. We are working towards broader participation to create an inclusive platform for cross-border collaborations,” she added while fielding questions from Platforms Africa.

She further said, “Their participation this year will provide industry players with firsthand insights into regulatory policies and strategic guidance for navigating emerging challenges.

“The event integrates a strategic conference, exhibition, and networking events, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and business promotion across the value chain.

“Over the past 18 years, the event has served as a catalyst for industry development, setting the agenda for midstream and downstream business operations across Africa.

“With stakeholders from across the value chain expected to attend, the event promises to address critical issues in refining, shipping, financial services, and policy frameworks that shape the industry.

“The OTL Africa promises an enriched agenda featuring 13 different sessions running concurrently with the exhibition.

“The sessions will address key industry themes while also introducing fresh perspectives with non-traditional discussions.

She further explained that this year’s event will include several “soft sessions” that go beyond core industry topics.

“These will cover areas like health and wellness, and the role of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in enhancing decision-making processes in the downstream sector.

“A new addition to the event is the Founder’s Fireside session, which will spotlight an entrepreneurial guest from the downstream sector each year.

“This session is designed to offer personal insights and share inspirational journeys of individuals who have made significant strides in the industry,” she explained.

He further emphasized that OTL Africa operates on a four-pronged focus: capacity building, business matchmaking, advocacy, and research; Capacity Building, Matchmaking, Advocacy and industry Research.

“This event is a product of bigger thinking, enabling discussions that allow regulators to feel the pulse of the industry,” Akabogu explained.

Emphasizing the conference’s importance to the sector’s growth, Mrs. Akabogu stated, “Prior to OTL’s inception, the industry lacked a cohesive platform to express its expectations and advocate for policy reforms.

“Today, through strategic collaborations with key associations like the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the event has become a strong voice for the industry.

“OTL Africa’s annual conference has also been instrumental in shaping the entrepreneurial journeys of numerous participants, with many attributing their business growth and valuable insights to their involvement in OTL Africa Week.

“For the past two years, approximately 70% of NMDPRA’s directors have participated in our events, offering industry stakeholders direct access to key regulators.

“These interactions have allowed participants to discuss critical issues with regulators and gain clarity on policy shifts,” Akabogu noted.

The MD/CEO of OTL Africa Downstream Development in Africa Ltd. has therefore noted that the conference’s communique, which highlights key outcomes, will be reintroduced this year to ensure that recommendations are submitted to the appropriate ministries and regulatory bodies for implementation.

“This collaboration enables them to implement changes that align with the policies and processes they develop,” she said.

Already the confirmed speakers by the conference organizers include : Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, National Petroleum Authority, Ghana, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Simon Warren, Senior Research Analyst, Vitol, Dr. Bode Oyetunde, Executive Director (Nigeria, Sao Tome & Principe), African Development Bank

James Gooder, Vice President, Argus Media Dr. Patrick Ofori, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber for Bulk Oil Distributors, Ms Oluwatoyin Aina, Head Downstream Energy, First Bank Plc, Mr. Ogbugo K. Ukoha, Executive Director, NMDPRA, Mr Bob Dickerman, Chief Executive Officer, Pinnacle Oil & Gas.

Mr. Huub Stokman, Chairman Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria, MEMAN

Dame Winifred Akpani, Chairman, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPPMAN

Others are Mr. Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC Mr. Sade Lawal, Managing Director, NNPC Trading Limited , Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution, Storage Systems and Retail Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Prof. Zainab Gobir, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, National President, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, PETROAN, Dr. Hamid Mustapha, Chief Executive Officer,, National Petroleum Authority Ghana and President, African Refiners and Distributors Association

Mr. Mamadou Abib DIOP, Chief Executive Officer, Societe Africaine D’Raffinage (SAR), Senegal, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, Chairman, Waltersmith Refinery and Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.

Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Dr. Sheila Addo, Director, Policy Coordination, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Ghana

Mr. Ed Ubong, Coordinating Director, Decade of Gas Initiative., Mr. Oluwole Adama, Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Umar A. Umar, Executive Director Technical Services, Rural Electrification Agency, Mr. Sola Arifayan, Chief Executive Officer, Vios Energy.

Mrs. Doyin Pearse, Investment Professional (Global) Siemens Energy Ventures, Alhaji Aminu Umar,, President, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Mr. Bello Tukur, Managing Director, Riverlake., Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director General/CEO, NIMASA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, Director General/CEO Standards Organisation of Nigeria

Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman, National President, National Association of Road Transport Owners

Ian Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Afri-inspect Nigeria, Mr. Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Abiola Lawal, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Eterna PLC, Mr. Marc Lecoanet, Chief Executive Officer, Riverlake

These speakers represent a cross-section of expertise across the energy sector that will enrich our discussions and provide actionable insights for all attendees.

The annual OTL Africa Downstream Week is the continent’s leading business forum for market insights, emerging opportunities, products’ showcase and recognition of excellence in the African downstream petroleum value-chain. It features a strategic conference, dedicated industry exhibition and the annual OTL Downstream Industry Dinner. It is organised in collaboration with key partners in government and the industry.