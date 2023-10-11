Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun Water Corporation Board Chairman commends Governor Adeleke for prioritizing water provision

Metro news
Osun Governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke
  • Says past administration abandoned all Waterworks

The Board Chairman, Osun State Water Corporation, Hon. Samuel Oyedotun, has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for prioritizing the provision of potable water to the people of state.

He added that this commendation became necessary because the last administration in the state had abandoned the waterworks in the state and left them in a horrible condition.

Oyedotun, who spoke in Yoruba, made this known on Tuesday while featuring on Imole Osun, a weekly sensitization programme on OSBC promoting the achievement of the Governor Ademola Adeleke administration, from the office of the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

He said: “I want to sincerely commend Governor Ademola Adeleke, Imole Osun for prioritizing the provision of potable water to the people of Osun State.

“This is because before the coming of Governor Adeleke, all our waterworks were abandoned and left in a horrible condition as at the time we got into office.

“You will even notice that during the first 100 days in office, Governor Adeleke ensured that provision of water was included; this is because we now have a Governor who understands the plight of his people.”

Oyedotun stated further that his goal as the Board Chairman of Water Corporation was to ensure that potable water returns to the home of all Osun residents and call on the people of the state to support the government and stay clear of illegal tapping of water pipes, vandalization of water pipes or encroachment of lands belonging to water Corporation.

“My goal as the Board Chairman of Water Corporation is to ensure that all our waterworks are revitalized and water returns to our homes.

“So, I want to call on the people of Osun to support the government in all our activities, pay for government services, stay clear of illegal tapping, vandalization of water pipes or encroachment of lands belonging to the government”, he added.

