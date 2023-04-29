Osun: Truck tyres detach, kill roadside vulcaniser, injure two others

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Tyres of a moving truck strayed to hit and kill a roadside vulcanizer, identified as Bolaji, on Saturday morning in front of his vulcanizing stand, at Fakunle Area, Osogbo, Osun State.

It was learnt that the unfortunate occurrence happened around 7.00 a.m on Saturday.

Our Correspondent gathered that the head of the deceased was broken by the impact of the tyres that strongly hit him.

An eyewitness, who had luckily escaped being knocked down by the tyres, explained that the tyres (two tyres attached to a rim) bounced over his head and hit the vulcanizer, who was standing in front of him.

He said the tyres later bounced off, after hitting the vulcanizer, to knock down a woman that sells food close to the vulcanizer, and her daughter.

“I and my friend Murphy were jisting with the vulcaniser, where he was brushing his teeth with a chewing stick, before a woman that was traveling to Ore/Ondo called him for direction.

“It was while giving direction to the woman that the tyres that flew off from the trailer knocked him down and killed him instantly.

“If he had not gone to attend to the woman, he would not have been hit by the tyres,”he said

Sources said commercial motorcyclists, gave the truck driver a hot chase through which he veered into Ataoja Police Station in Osogbo, after sensing danger.

It is reported that the driver is now being detained by policemen at the Ataoja Police Station with the vehicle.

However, the other two persons knocked down had been taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, where they are reported to be receiving treatment.

The remains of the deceased was taken away by his family members.