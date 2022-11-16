Osun tribunal demands Adeleke’s certificates, nomination form from INEC…..Adjourns case till Monday

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present the nomination form and academic certificates of the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, used for his nomination in the 2018 governorship election.

The order of the tribunal, Chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume, was contained in a Subpoena issued on the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) by the panel following the request of counsel for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as counsel for INEC, Adeleke and the PDP failed in their attempt to have the petition dismissed at the hearing.

The counsel for Oyetola and the APC, Dr. Abiodun Saka Layoonu (SAN), informed the court that the petitioners have filed a Subpoena dated 3rd of November 2022, compelling REC to appear before the court to present Adeleke’s Form CF 001, which is the nomination form and all its attachments, including the certificates used in the 2018 election.

He indicated that since the bailiff was yet to serve REC with the Subpoena, even after being signed, he would be compelled to ask for adjournment till Monday, November 21.

Counsel for INEC, Paul Ananaba, SAN, objected to the application for adjournment, saying it was a clear evidence that the petitioners were not prepared for diligent prosecution of the petition, citing paragraph 18(11) of the Electoral Act.

While also arguing that REC being subpoenaed to bring the said documents was never mentioned in the petition, Ananaba added that by planning to call REC as a witness without informing the tribunal earlier, the petitioners had violated paragraph 3 of the tribunal’s pre-hearing report.

He noted that the said paragraph 3 indicated that the tribunal must be furnished with list of witnesses to be called 24 hours to the hearing day.

Counsel for Adeleke, Mr. Niyi Owolade, and that of the PDP, Nathaniel Oke (SAN), aligned with Ananaba’s arguments and prayed that the tribunal should dismiss the petition.

Responding, Oyetola’s counsel, Layoonu, SAN, described the respondents’ arguments as baseless, saying the question of not being diligent in the prosecution of the petition was just a blanket statement by the respondents.

Layoonu also referred to paragraph 69(vi) of the petition where it was expressly stated that the documents in question would be relied on.

In his further arguments, Layoonu said since the tribunal has not issued the subpoena, it could not have been served on the respondents, asking the INEC counsel to take a hint from the tribunal and stop being apprehensive unnecessarily.

He then urged the tribunal to discountenance all the arguments of the respondents’ counsel.

The tribunal agreed with the petitioners’ counsel and ignored the applications to dismiss the petition.

It said that the subpoena was issued by the tribunal around evening on Tuesday and would subsequently be served on REC.

He then adjourned the matter till Monday, November 21, for continuation of hearing.

For a better society