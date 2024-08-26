Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun State govt calls for calm amid 2 confirmed Monkey Pox cases

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Health, Barr. Jola Akintola, has enjoined residents of the state to remain calm following the confirmation of two monkeypox (M-pox) cases in Ilesa West Local Government Area.

The Commissioner in a bulletin by the state Ministry of Health, on Monday, noted that the state was employing drastic measures in containing the spread of Monkey pox in the state.

According to the bulletin, Akintola, who described M-pox as a preventable disease, made the disclosure during a meeting of the Monkeypox Emergency Operations Center (EOC) pillar held at the Ministry of Health in Osogbo, the state capital.

Barr. Akintola reassured residents that there is no cause for fear, stating: “We successfully managed COVID-19 and prevented a cholera outbreak. Now, with two confirmed M-pox cases, the EOC has been activated, and stakeholders will meet every Monday to strategize on preventing the spread of the virus.

“There is no cause for alarm, our officers are fully prepared, and just as we prevented cholera, we will also prevent the spread of M-pox.”

Meanwhile, the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Omolola Adeagbo, provided a situation report on M-pox, revealing that a total of 47 suspected cases were recorded from EPI Week 1 to Week 34 across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He added that of the 47 samples that were sent to the laboratory, two of them turned out positive, both involving male patients aged 5 and 25 from Ilesa West.

Dr. Adeagbo also outlined the actions taken, including the deployment of Rapid Response Team (RRT) members to the field, advocacy and sensitization efforts in the Ogbon Alafia community and at the index case’s residence, as well as community active case search and retroactive health facility search. However, the confirmed cases have been linked to the state hospital in Ilesa West.

