Osun set to host tech stakeholders -Ayofe………Reveals plans to establish tech hubs

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In a bid to bolster technological advancement and innovation, the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Dele Ayofe, has revealed a plan to unite stakeholders across the state.

Ayofe noted that the move was to create a collaborative environment that fosters technological growth and development.

Speaking at a live podcast tagged “creating an enabling ecosystem for digital economic growth in Osun State,” Ayofe outlined his vision for the state, emphasizing the importance of bringing together various stakeholders to improve the technological landscape.

He also hinted at the establishment of innovation and technology hubs to serve as common grounds for youths to converge, share knowledge, and collaborate on technological projects.

He said: “We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to enhance our state’s technology sector. By collaborating, we can leverage diverse expertise and resources to drive innovation.

“With these innovation and tech hubs, our youths will have the platform to stay ahead of trends and gain valuable opportunities for growth. These hubs will become breeding grounds for creativity and technological advancement.

“Through these hubs, we will empower individuals to develop various types of software that can address the state’s unique challenges. This initiative is not just about fostering innovation; it’s about solving real problems with homegrown solutions”.

The commissioner added that the initiative would extend its reach to civil servants, providing them with digital management training and other essential skills to enhance their daily operations.

He further said: “Our civil servants will receive training to diligently improve their efficiency and productivity. Embracing digital management practices is crucial for modern governance”.

