Osun school holds reception in honour of Professor Elkhidr Abdul Baaqi Muhammad

Sons and daughters of Iwo in Osun State on Tuesday organized a heroic reception for one of their outstanding renowned Scholars, Professor Elkhidr Abdul Baaqi Muhammad who was given the Best Scholar of the Year and A Role Model to African Students awards presented to him by the Vice president Of African Students Union and President of Nigerian Students Union Egypt.

The colourful event which attracted important personalities from far and near, threw indigenes of the town into a celebrated mood, at the event organized by Innayatullah International Academy, Iwo, OSUN state.

Speaking during the grand reception in honour of the Islamic scholar at the event held at the open field of the school, the chairman of the occasion, a retired professor of Sociology, Professor Lai Olurode, said he was not surprised that the awardee has attracted several awards, adding that Professor Muhammad has always distinguished himself in whatever he does.

He said, “He is a distinguished scholar right from his young days in the elementary in Arabic school. It is often said there is no hiding place for anything good enough. Even in darkness, it will shine.

“When he made his foray into the community of scholars, he distinguished himself as a foremost scholar, especially in Arabic literature.

“So, it is not surprising that he has attracted several awards and has distinguished himself in whatever he had to do.

“This is a two-in-one kind of award. He has also received an award for being a role model for other students in Africa. So, he combined two shroud elements of learning and character which are very important. It is not all the time that a good scholar will be morally impeccable but in his own case, he combined the two.”

Professor Olurode urges the younger generation to emulate people like Professor Muhammad.

“The younger generation has a lot to learn, and this is the kind of thing that should be encouraged,” he added.

In his own submission, the host, the Chief executive, Innayatullah Travel and Tour, Dr. Surajudeen Asrau Bilal, described the awardee as an indispensable tree in the forest.

He likened him to an umbrella that provides shield for those being bitten by rain or sun and a rally point to the less privileged ones in the society.

Dr. Bilal who further referred to him as an embodiment of love, described him as true believer of Allah who has added inexplicable values to the religion, it’s worshippers and all and sundry in the society.

He however charged the younger ones to emulate his good deeds to become a useful tool to their immediate environments as well.

Dr. Bilal who described the awardee as a man of integrity, who knows his onions, maintained that, he is a good ambassador of the town who has indeed proven himself through immense contributions to humanity.

Some of the important dignitaries at the occasion were, Oba Azeez Olatunbosun, the Akire of Ikire-Ile, Oba Badejo Abdulafeez, Olukoyi Of Ikoyi, Sheik Yakubu Abdulbaaqi, Waziri of Yorubaland, Chief Immam Of Iwo land, Sheik Mumin Akinlewon, Chairman, Assembly of Muslim Organizations,, Iwo-land, Alhaji Fasasi Magaji, Sheik Muslim Hussein Akinola, an Islamic scholar and Chief Immam Islawudeen Missionary Association of Nigeria, amongst others.

