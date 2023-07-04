Osun Police warn against use of officers for domestic duties

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has warned government officials against using police officers attached to them for domestic duties.

The command stressed that policemen are meant to protect their lives and property and not serve as domestic servants.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola on Monday.

The release read, “The Osun State Police Command is miffed with consternation the way and manner these personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties such as carrying hand bags, umbrellas, opening of gate etc, and wish to state emphatically that the policemen attached to them are meant to protect their lives and property and not serve as domestic servants.

“The Command therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats, as such behaviour is highly unethical, unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring such police personnel.

“These categories of Government officials are enjoined to employ the services of domestic staff/Personal Assistants to carry out such services.”