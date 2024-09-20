Osun police arrest 7 suspected ritualists with human parts, underwear

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State police command has arrested seven suspected ritualists, who specialise in selling parts of the human remains deposited at mortuary.

Speaking at the parade in Osogbo, Osun State, the acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, revealed that bone fragments, a pant and a notebook were part of the exhibits recovered at their various residences.

The suspects are Johnson Daniel, Adetunji Okunade, Olaniyan Azeez, Balogun Temitope Asimyu, Oladapo Hammed, Kazeem Rasak, and Asaka Raufu.

According to him, the command made the arrest following credible information from an individual, adding that the suspects have been charged in court.

He said, “Upon credible information, we arrested one Johnson Daniel ‘m’ a mortuary attendant at lpetu-ljesa who sells portions of human remains deposited at the mortuary to native doctors whose names are listed above.

“The said suspects use these remains gotten from the mortuary attendant (Johnson Daniel) for different ritual purposes. Daniel also confessed that he conspired with one other mortuary attendant named Adetunji Okunade ‘m’ to sell remnants of water used in bathing corpses to interested native doctors.

“In the course of the investigation, a search was conducted at the residences of these suspects which led to the recovery of fragments of substances suspected to be human skull at Asaka Rauf ‘m’ and Oladapo Hammed ‘m’ residences while a female pant and a notebook containing instructions on ritual practices were recovered from Balogun Temitope Asimiyu’s residence.”

