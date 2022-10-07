Osun PDP submits documents of Babayemi’s expulsion to National Secretariat, halts his return bid

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted documents backing the expulsion of a governorship aspirant of the party, Prince Dotun Babayemi, to its National leadership.

It would be recalled that Babayemi filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging the candidature of the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke but was dismissed last week.

In a statement by the State Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, on Thursday, the withdrawal of membership from Babayemi was reaffirmed by the leadership of the party from the ward, local and the state level, putting a lid on any comeback bid by him.

“Conducted by the statutory leaders of the party at the ward, local, and state levels, the reaffirmation spelled out once again the many anti-party activities of Babayemi, the high point of which was his failed collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) to scuttle the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the July 16 elections.

“The state leadership in a letter to the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, forwarded the disciplinary letter from the Otun Balogun Ward 2 executives as well as the Caretaker committee of Ayedaade local government which detailed the processes leading to the withdrawal of Babayemi’s party membership in line with relevant provisions of the party constitution.

“The letter further intimated to the national chairman that the state executive of the party also ratified the decision of the ward as it was affected by the officially recognised ward executive members and the decision was adjudged as in the best interest of the party at all levels.

“Signed by all members of the state caretaker committee led by Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the letter from the state to the national headquarters also contained attachments from the PDP Caretaker Committee of Ayedaade local government led by the Chairman, Hon Adesanmi Adeyefa.

“The local government caretaker committee in the letter to the state chairman had informed that the party at its executive meeting of October 3rd received communication from Otun Balogun Ward 2 in which the official ward executive reaffirmed its earlier expulsion of Prince Babayemi.

“We have sealed all the processes. Without any doubt, Babayemi had ceased to be a member of PDP”, Dr Akindele said.

