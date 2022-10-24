Osun PDP constitutes inauguration committee for Adeleke’s swearing-in

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up an inauguration committee ahead of the swearing-in of the state Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

According to the State caretaker chairman of the party, Dr Akindele Adekunle, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of conducting a successful swearing-in ceremony in the state and local governments on November 27.

Inaugurating the committee on Friday at the PDP Secretariat in Osogbo, Dr Adekunle charged the committee members to work assiduously.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the committee, Rev Bunmi Jenyo appreciated the party and Governor-elect for the assignment offered to him.

He expressed his readiness for the task and urged members of the committee to contribute immensely and be committed to the responsibility bestowed on them.

In his words, “I implore every member of this committee and sub-committees to see this great task from that direction. It is neither an opportunity for egoism,

but an avenue to contribute ones quota to make things better, acceptable, laudable and glorious.

“It is on that premise that I applaud the dexterity and integrity of all party leaders and members, who worked assiduously to be at where we are at this point. Your loyalty, and dugged commitment can

not be taken with levity hand.

“It is a season of continued joy. We therefore need to congratulate one another and swing into action

immediately to deliver the best, on the assignment given us.

“Together, we shall bring into the fore, a fantastic outing to usher in the people’s government under the able leadership of ‘Imole’, the Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, come November 27th, by God’s grace.”