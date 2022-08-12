Osun-Osogbo Festival: We’ll continue to mainstream our unique potential as cultural, tourist destination– Oyetola

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has stated that his administration will continue to seek ways of mainstreaming the state’s unique potential as a cultural and tourist destination.

Oyetola made the declaration during the grand finale of the Osun-Osogbo festival held at the Osun groove on Friday.

The governor stressed that Osun-Osogbo festival has, over the years, contributed to the socioeconomic development of the State in no small measure.

He commended the people for their conduct and carriage during the celebrations which, according to him has showcased the state as an organised, hospitable and peaceful place.

Oyetola said, “As a government, we will not relent in our efforts to exploit the opportunities offered by this festival to ensure its growth and sustainability for socioeconomic development of Osun.

“We would like to particularly express our profound appreciation to the American Embassy for the partnership we have enjoyed and for the sustained support we received, especially with the recent reclamation and documentation effort on the Osun-Osogbo Groove.”

Governor Oyetola enjoined the people of the state to continually live in peace as growth and development cannot take place in an atmosphere of chaos.

In his remarks, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun appreciated the present administration and other well meaning individuals that contributed to the success of this year’s edition of Osun-Osogbo festival.

Oba Olanipekun prayed for the continuous growth of Osogbo land, its indigenes, residents as well as all the worshipers at the Festival.

He warned against disturbing the peace and tranquility of the town during and after the celebration.

For a better society