Osun-Osogbo festival: Osun govt assures adequate security 

Governor Ademola Adeleke
55
Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo
In a bid to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Fafa Abiodun, has disclosed that adequate security measures are being implemented for the forthcoming Osun-Osogbo Festival.
The Osun-Osogbo festival, draws thousands of tourists from across Nigeria and around the world, in celebration of the sacred groves of the Osun River, which is also UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Abiodun emphasized the government’s commitment to the safety and security of both residents and tourists during the renowned cultural event.
He said, “Our goal is to create a secure environment where everyone can enjoy the rich cultural heritage and vibrant festivities without any concerns.
“We are working seriously in ensuring adequate security during the forthcoming Osun-Osogbo festival.”
The commissioner added that the ministry of Culture and Tourism is also engaging with community leaders and stakeholders to ensure a coordinated and effective security strategy.
