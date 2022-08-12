Osun-Osogbo festival: Govt warns against drinking from contaminated river

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

As the Osun-Osogbo annual festival climaxes on Friday, the State Government has warned against the drinking of water from the Osun River which is contaminated.

The State government charged tourists, devotees and visitors to desist from taking the water which has been contaminated by the activities of the artisanal miners in the state.

Osun State Commissioner for Health. Dr Rafiu Isamotu gave the charge on Thursday in Osogbo, while fielding questions from newsmen.

Isamotu noted that the government had embarked on sensitisation to discourage people from drinking the water during the festival as it had been contaminated and not good for human consumption.

He said, “There are radio jingles on the health hazard of drinking water from the Osun River due to contamination.

“However, this is a cultural thing and no matter how hard you try, some people will not oblige, but we will continue to sensitise them.

“There may not be a quick fix to this pollution, but as government, we will continue to do the needful.

“Government has taken cognizance of this pollution and working really hard to prevent the activities of artisanal miners. It is a menace; it very difficult, but we cannot fold our arms.”

Isamotu added that public health officials would be at the grove during the festival to further stop people from drinking the water and sensitise them on the dangers of the water intake.

