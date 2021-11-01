Osun NUJ Press week: Journalists urged to exhibit courage for nation’s restoration

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Journalists across the country have been charged to put on the garment of courage and gird their loins for the nation’s restoration.

The media, which was described as the compass that directs the masses was further admonished to be bold in carrying out its professional duties.

The charge was given by Reverend Oyedele Adeleke, the acting pastor of Union Baptist Church Osogbo, Osun capital city on Sunday during the Thanksgiving Service for a successful Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, 2021 Press Week.

The service which was hosted by the Chairman of Osun State All Progressives Congress(APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun and his wife, Olori Olubunmi Famodun had in attendance the party state executives, local government chairmen, political office holders and journalists across Osun State.

The admonition from the Holy Bible– Exodus 14:13 enjoined journalists not to be afraid but boldly say the truth always, for the Lord is with them to protect them from all evils.

Revd Adeleke called on journalists to keep political leaders on their toes so that they will do things correctly and smiles will be restored on the faces of the citizens.

He said, “You are the light of the nation. The Bible says, do not to be afraid but be firm. Journalists of those days who would say the truth, do they still exist? You are the compass that shows the way for the people, nigerians depend on you, direct us well. Speak the truth always.

“Journalists are the conscience of the nation. They are the ears of the masses. Kindly, represent us well. Tell the government what is happening, whether people are enjoying or suffering.”

Calling for a fair projection of the wrongs and rights in the state, the revered cleric said during the last administration, there were complaints on half salary but now it’s the story of full prompt salary payment which should also be made known publicly.

Adeleke urged Famodun and the party executives to stand by the truth and move closer to God for His leading in the office.

“Serve well and people will recognize your good efforts when you leave. The Lord will help you and keep you strong to lead a good tenure,” he prayed.

Famodun, in his remarks, stressed the need for journalists to perform their duties well, “journalism was used in the 1960s to gain our independence. Let your pen be mighty like those days.”

Expressing gratitude to the church, he urged the cleric and congregation to seek the face of God concerning the nation’s challenges which are enormous.

Earlier, the Chairman of NUJ Osun State Council, Wasiu Ajadosu, gave a rundown of the Press Week activities, giving glory to God for its success.

After the Thanksgiving service, there was a reception for journalists at Oba Adelani Famodun Memorial Hall, Osogbo hosted by Prince Famodun.

For a better society