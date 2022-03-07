Osun NSCDC partners NDLEA to destroy harmful drugs laboratories

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against the widespread of harmful drugs.

The NDLEA had been mandated by the House of Representatives to curb the widespread of Methamphetamine Epidemic and Effect of Crystal Meth on Nigerian youths.

In view of this, the anti-drug agency sought collaborations with all security agencies in the country to raid and destroy the local plants of clandestine methamphetamine laboratories where the harmful drugs are manufactured.

Osun NSCDC Commandant, (NSCDC), Emmanuel Ocheja, during a courtesy visit to the Osun State Commander of Narcotics, Commander Yomade Ogunbiyi affirmed collaboration with the agency.

During the visit at the NDLEA State headquarters, Ogunbiyi commended NSCDC for a robust collaboration and synergy between the Corps and his agency.

Speaking on the clandestine laboratories, the Commander said the product is not common in Nigeria, “it is illegally imported into the country by unscrupulous elements and their foreign collaborators. If the product is sighted in Nigeria, it could only be found in some urban areas of the country.”

He further said that clandestine laboratories are mostly found among successful businessmen, as it is expensive and addictive in nature, adding that the moment those involved start taking the drug they find it difficult to stop until they finish selling their property.

He, therefore, called for a renewed synergy between NDLEA and the NSCDC in order to rid the state of illicit drugs.

In his response, Ocheja, represented by the Head of Crisis Management Department, Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC), Sanusi Hussein assured the Commander of NDLEA of the Command’s readiness to have a joint operation with the agency in order to raid and destroy the local plants and other illicit drugs.

DCC Sanusi stressed that one should not rule out the possibility of having clandestine laboratories in Osun State, as there is an influx of foreigners into the state.

He reiterated the command’s readiness to always give proactive intelligence that could lead to the raid and destruction of the local plants as instructed by the House of Representatives.

The Heads units under the Crisis Management Department of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, were also part of the visiting team.

Others were: the head of unit Peace and Conflict Management, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Abeere Oluwafemi; Head of Medical Unit, Chief superintendent of Corps (CSC) Ikeoluwa Sadiq; Head of Search and Rescue Unit, Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASC I) Alabi Ademola; Representative of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Response Unit (CBRNE), Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1 (ASC I) Onifade and the Counter Terrorism unit.