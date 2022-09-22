Osun Monarch seeks prompt reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

An Osun State Monarch, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to commence the rehabilitation of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan without further delay.

According to him, the road is the lifewire of Osun State in terms of road networks and its neglect has done a lot of economic harms to the state.

Oluwo, in statement through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem on Wednesday, enjoined politicians to stop politicising development as the road is acute to re-awakening the commercial, bilateral relationship between Osun and Oyo States.

Oba Akanbi commended Osun and Oyo States government for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval by the two states, noting its reconstruction will in no small way ameliorate passengers plight and boost the economy of the duo.

He said no patriot of the two states will consider such project of monumental benefit as a wasteful project.

The monarch who lamented the deplorable state of the road stated that some traders are now avoiding Osun State because of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road network.

He called for a prompt reconstruction, saying the people of Osun West in particular and Osun State by extension will forever be grateful to his government.

“Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road is the economic lifewire of Osun State and in particular, Osun West Senatorial District in term of road networks. That is the only straight road connecting Lagos and Ibadan with Osun State. Its economic advantage to Nigeria and the Geo political zone is enormous.

“While I commend the government of both Osun and Oyo States for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval, I appeal to Osun State government to “wait no more”. They two are wonderful governors whose performances are enviable. They have set a pace for other leaders to follow, that party affiliation should be set aside when development is involved.

“Every bad roads are criminals hideouts. The status of the road is causing a lot of accidents. I know the time has come for people to smile on this road. The government should be fast. I’m eager to see me my people smiling. Oyetola, put a smile on our faces,” he stated.