Osun monarch, four others docked for burning palace, robbery  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Elegbedi of Egbedi, Oba Muideen Azeez, appeared before a state High Court sitting in Ede for allegedly setting a palace ablaze.

Oba Azeez, was dragged before the court alongside four others for robbery, forceful procession of land and property, illegal sale of lands, among others.

Other accused brought before the court, apart from the traditional monarch are; Akibu Abioye, Yisa Akolapo, Rasidi Ayandiran and Sarafadeen Abioye.

According to the charge sheet obtained in court by our correspondent, the suspects committed the offences between September 2019 and May 2022 at a farm in Iloba, Osun State.

The alleged offences contravened Section 403A, 443, 451 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 34, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

But the suspects pleaded not guilty to the 29 charges slammed against them.

When the issue came up on Wednesday, during the cross-examination, one of the witnesses, Abiodun Oladapo, told the court that the defendants have crippled the farming activities of his company, Opeoluwa Integrated Farming Resources, which covers about 127 acres of land in four different locations in the area.

Oladapo further explained: “I have a lot of land in Iloba and Ede, and I have suffered a lot of disturbance from all these defendants and their hoodlums.

“I didn’t buy the lands in question from them, but they came with tractors and bulldozers to clear my farm which covers about 127 acres of land in four different locations in the same area. They have led us to total bankruptcy as we’ve lost more than N200 million”.

The defendants, according to the state counsel,Dele Akintayo, burnt the palace of the palace of Oloba of Iloba, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi.

However, Justice Akano before adjoining the case to the 4th of July, 2024, told the counsel to the defendants, Bukola Atobatele, to warn his clients to stay away from the said land pending the court’s judgment.

