Osun monarch, 4 others in prison for failure to perfect bail  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Elegbedi of Egbedi in Osun State, Oba Muideen Azeez, alongside four others, were on Thursday sent to Ife Correctional Centre over alleged arson and destruction of farm and crops worth N200million.

Daily Champion had earlier reported that the traditional ruler along side, Akibu Abioye, Yisa Akolapi, Rasidi Ayandiran and Sarafadeen Abioye were arraigned on June 27, 2024, over 29 counts charge bothering on arson, destruction of farmland, illegal possession of firearms and robbery.

The defendants were sent to prison after failing to perfect their bail conditions of N5 million with two sureties each granted by Justice Kudirat Akano.

According to Justice Akano, the sureties must be a level 16 civil servants with landed properties within the court jurisdiction and part two monarchs.

Earlier, one of the witnesses, Mustafa Waheed, narrated that the Monarch assaulted him for bringing policemen to arrest him after he allegedly attacked and destroyed their farm.

He told the court, “In September 2019, my wife called me around 11a.m. after I left home for work that some thugs had attacked Iloba and destroyed our farmland and some machines and equipment used in processing palm oil.

“I went to inform the Police in Dada Estate and they followed me to Iloba. When we got there, I saw that they’d destroyed the farmland.

“I took the police to where the king and his people were, on getting there, the king and his people attacked us. It was the King who slapped me and cut me with a cutlass. He said I had the effrontery to bring police officers to arrest him.”

However, Justice Akano adjourned the case till October 16 for continuation of hearing.

