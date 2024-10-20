Osun LG elections: Osun APC, 19 disqualified candidates drag Adeleke, OSSIEC to court……Seek total nullification  

…As analysts fault APC’s lawsuit against OSSIEC

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State and other 19 members of the party have dragged Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) before the Osun State High Court over a series of allegations on the proposed next year’s Local Government election in the state.

This was contained in Suit No. Hos/184/2024 submitted for court determination on a number of legal infractions.

They also sought for an Order of the Court directing the Defendants to jointly or severally pay damages in the sum of One Hundred Million Naira Only (#100,000,000.00) to the Claimants in addition to tendering a written apology to the Claimants for the public embarrassment, humiliation, disturbance and trauma caused to the Claimants over an attempt of the 1st Defendant to deprive the Claimants opportunity to fully participate in the 2025 Local Government Elections in the state.

The Claimants further challenged the validity of the whole exercise of the planned Local Government Elections scheduled to February, 2025 by the OSSIEC.

Joined in the suit as co-Defendants are Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Oluwole Jimi-Bada.

Daily Champion reports that OSSIEC Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye, had in September disqualified some candidates of the opposition parties from participating in the election.

However, the leadership of the affected parties has since opposed the OSSIEC’s decision.

In an Originating Summons signed by the Claimants’ Counsel, Muhydeen Adeoye Galadima, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Claimants bemoaned the conduct of the state electoral commission since the commencement of the entire process.

The Claimants asked for court determination on myriad of legal issues bordering on: “whether, having regard to Sections 7, 36, 197, 204(1) 272 and Paragraph 4 (a and b) of Part II of the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended), Sections 2 and 29 of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2022, failure of the Defendants to first cause the constitution or put in place the Local Government and Area Council Election Tribunal to enable the Claimants ventilate their pre-election grievances against the decision(s) of the 1st Defendant is not a wrongful and unlawful omission such that has rendered the whole activities so far taken by the 1st Defendant from 22nd July, 2024 in connection with the proposed 2025 Local Government Elections premature, illegal, null and void same having occasioned deprivation to the Claimants of the right of access to the prescribed Tribunal over the 1st Defendant’s decisions against the Claimants.

“Whether, having regard to Sections 13, 15 and 24(1) of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2022, the 1st Defendant has any power backed by law to amend a Notice of Elections already issued and published on 19th February, 2024 midway into the 2025 Local Government Elections.

“Whether, having regard to the provision of Sections 13, 15 and 24(1) of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2022 and the tenor of the Supreme Court’s decision, the 1st Defendant’s Amended Notice of Elections relied upon to deny the Claimants right to participate in the February, 2025 Local Government Council elections is not invalid, null and void same having failed to comply with the stipulated number of days required under the Law.”

The Claimants prayed the court for a declaration that the whole activities so far taken by the OSSIEC from 22nd of July 2024 are premature, illegal, null and void same having occasioned deprivation to the Claimants of the right of access to the Tribunal over the 1st Defendant’s decisions against the Claimants.

They also sought for a declaration that the 1st Defendant acted ultra vires with respect to its July 2024 decision amending the Notice of 2025 Local Government Elections issued on 19th February, 2024 and therefore the said Amended Notice of Elections is illegal, unlawful, null and void.

The Claimants further prayed court for a declaration that the 1st Defendant’s amended Notice of Elections of the 2025 Local Government Councils is illegal, unlawful, invalid, null and void.

Reacting to development, an Osun-based legal analyst, Ajibade Olusegun, disclosed that some provisions of OSSIEC Law 2022, which the plaintiff premised their case upon, have been altered by the 2024 amendment.

He said: “The case is a reckless sensation and a fruitless voyage for the APC. Some Provisions of OSSIEC Law 2022, which they premised their case upon, have been altered by the 2024 amendment.

“The Commission is constitutionally and statutorily empowered to issue notice, regulations, and guidelines to do anything towards conducting, organizing and carrying out its mandate. These include amending the Notice of election that OSSIEC rightly did, in so far the Notice has not fallen short of the statutory requirements.

“The amendment by OSSIEC was to remove LCDAs from the elections but to deal with only the 30 constitutionally-recognized Local Government Areas in Osun State in line with the Supreme Court decision.

“Local Government Elections Tribunal is to be constituted not later than 21 days before the election, according to the provisions of OSSIEC law.”

In the same vein, a public analyst, Ibrahim said: “One, the number of parties to participate in the LG election is 18, and so, it does not make sense that 20 parties are challenging the process. It simply means APC is lying, and this is why it could not mention just one party aside it that is in court.

“Also, the court, particularly the Supreme Court, had in several judgments affirmed the power of the electoral body to regulate election details such as date and order of the election and the procedures to follow. For reference purpose, the Supreme Court judgement in PDP vs. SYLVA (2012) 13 NWLR (PT 1316) 85 readily comes to mind as apex court “INEC (electoral body) has the sole responsibility to fix dates for election and to my mind, if INEC fixes a date for elections and whatever reason, be it logistic, I do not think anyone has a cause of action against INEC for cancelling an election (not held) and rescheduling elections for another day.”

He gives another legal precedence, in NDP Vs INEC (2013) 20 WRN 1 at 45 the Supreme Court (per Ariwoola J.S.C.) held that “It is not in doubt that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that is, the respondent has the sole responsibility to decide when elections are to hold. See Peoples Democratic Party vs Timipre Sylva & Ors (2012) 13 NWLR (Pt 1316) 85 at 122. The respondent also reserves the prerogative to decide what Timetable of Activities to publish for a General Election.”

For a better society