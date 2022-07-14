Osun guber poll: Oyetola, Adeleke sign peace accord, Lasun, Ogunbiyi absent

.We won’t sleep until Oyetola’s victory assured- Popoola

.Peter Obi rally support for Lasun, says Labour Party will guarantee secured future

.Tackles Tinubu on ‘labour to death’ comments

.Victory critical to PDP – Okowa

IBRAHIM QUADRI and Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Ahead of Osun State election, a peace accord was on Wednesday, signed by candidates of political parties toward peaceful conduct of the July 16 poll.

Among the candidates present were Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Prince Adekunle Fadahunsi of Action Alliance amongst others.

However, the Accord candidate, Akin Ogunbiyi; Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf and the Social Democratic Party candidate, Goke Omigbodun were absent but represented by their party chairmen.

Speaking at the occasion organised by the National Peace Committee in Osogbo, the convener, Bishop Mattew Kukah, urged all political parties to prioritise peace.

Kukah said Nigeria was in need of a peaceful environment and hence the need to encourage political actors to think toward peace.

He said that violence has been one of the fundamental threats to Nigeria’s democracy, adding that civil society organisations, religious groups, traditional institutions and other key stakeholders have role to play in achieving peace in Nigeria.

Kukah urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and security agencies to ensure that the election was free, fair and peaceful.

On his part INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the success of the peace accord depended on all stakeholders.

Yakubu stated that INEC has taken steps to ensure credible election on July 16 and appealed to all candidates to strive to abide by the peace accord.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, promised that the election would witness an improved security situation more than that of Ekiti.

Baba, represented by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Mr Johnson Kokumo, assured that there will be a level playing ground for all candidates.

Also speaking, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, said the political actors should play according to the rules, saying Osun is bigger than everybody.

“Yes, it’s good to be ambitious, but we should not allow our personal ambition to overide that of the public interest. All of you cannot win, it’s only one person that will emerge and who ever emerges, let’s be ready to embrace him for the betterment and progress of our dear state,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Popoola, has given assurance that he and his colleagues in the House would not sleep until the State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola emerged victorious in Saturday gubernatorial election.

Popoola made the pronouncement at the sideline of the Tuesday’s mega rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun in which party stalwarts rallied support for the second term for Oyetola.

Popoola explained that there was no segregation among the indigenes of Osun State in the Oyetola administration, adding that everyone was important and matters a lot as far as state prosperity was concerned.

According to him, “There is nothing more important for us, including those of us at the state assembly, than to see to the eventual success of the governor at the polls in the next three days. Already, what he has done in the past three and half years have shown he is a great achiever. So, combining the last three years with what he has in offing in the coming years, one would conclude that he is a great man of the people”, Popoola said.

“Oyetola is a man of the people as he can not forget the persons with disabilities, youth and the elders in a hurry with his creativity couple with number of projects he has executed.

“Let me conclude that we should let the Osun indigenes be so smart to get their PVC ready. Let all of us ensure that we don’t sleep until Oyetola’s victory is assured’, Popoola said.

He enjoined all Osun indigenes to get their PVC and be ready to vote the man of the people come Saturday during the election.

Also, The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday canvassed for the support of Osun State governorship candidate of the party, Hon. Lasun Yusuff in the July 16 poll.

Speaking at the Labour Party grand rally in Osogbo, Osun State capital, Obi stated that the party is set to recover the future of the nation which has been stolen.

He said, “to think that those other parties who have kept Nigeria in darkness for 22 years is better, you are the one that are suffering all those things they are showing you. All those treatment they are giving you, they have stolen your food. We want to recover your future, they have no job, no food, your children are not in school, their children are schooling overseas, this is the time for you to recover Nigeria this is the time for you to take back Nigeria.

“They are owing salaries, they are owing pensions, those people that are working hard have not been paid. Someone said they will labour till death. In LP, we want to move Nigeria from consumption to production, you cannot do production without labour, so there is dignity in labour and those who have laboured will get their reward.

Obi appealed to Osun residents to secure the future of their children by voting for labour party’s candidate Lasun.

“Vote for LP so that your children can have a job, vote for people that will work for you. We want to change Nigeria and the only way we can change Nigeria is to remove all these people who have put Nigeria where it is for the past 23 years.”

In his remarks, the National chairman of Labour party, Barr. Julius Abure appealed to their supporters not to be tempted by money from other parties, urging them not to sell their votes.

Abure noted that the redemption of Nigeria begins with ensuring the election of Lasun in Osun State.

Addressing the crowd, Lasun Yusuff stressed the need to go back to production and agriculture for economic growth which he is set to enact.

“The only way we can move from this pedestrian level is to make sure we start the manufacturing level. The stage in economy is production, manufacturing and service but unfortunately we have been pretending for the past 60years to think we can compete with the developed world and be operating the service economy like them. We have to go back to the production level,” he said.

Speaking on his recent attack and comment from the government house, he said that he has handed over the perpetrators of the attack to God.

He stated that they will be shocked that the people of Osun will vote for him contrary to their thoughts.

they also descended on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over a comment he reportedly made about their party which that they considered derogatory.

Tinubu at the grand rally for the reelection of APC candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday, had said “they said some are in Labour, they will remain labourers till death”.

Obi, who was in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to support Yusuff at the party’s governorship rally, while addressing LP members, advised them that such a comment should be returned with love.

He said, “I listened to our chairman when he said that somebody said that ‘they can labour till death.’ When they show you hatred, Labour Party will show them love. There is dignity in labour.”

Meanwhile, a cultural group, Yoruba Study Group, has adopted Lasun Yusuf as its preferred candidate for the Osun poll.

The president of the group, Comrade Williams Adeosun, while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, said, “Lasun Yusuff is very vibrant, experienced and influential. He is ready to bring his acumen to develop Osun. Look at the governorship debates that were organised in time past, he spoke intelligently, instead of some people who are dancing like a disco.

“We are solidly behind him and we are committed and confident that he will win the forthcoming election.”

Also, Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, said Saturday’s Osun governorship election was critical to the party and Nigerians because it would signpost the beginning of the ‘Rescue Nigeria’mission.

Okowa stated this while addressing party faithful at Osogbo on Wednesday ahead of the polls.

Accompanied by Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri and Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Okowa appealed to the party leaders to sheath their swords and support the party’s candidate for the Saturday governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He stressed that the Osun election was important to the party as it would give hope to Nigerians that positive change was in the offing.

“I want to thank our leaders who have spoken to us. I want to also thank all our followers for showing that they are truly good followers.

“Osun election is very critical and important to the PDP. This election is very important to us because if we win in Osun, it will send a strong signal that we are ready to rescue the nation.

“The foundation of what is to come is that we have to deliver Osun state to be able to inspire hope and change the narrative in the country for positive development.

“So, we are pleading with you generally to look beyond your differences and look at what the PDP stands for by working together for the victory of the party in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

“We cannot allow this nation to continue to suffer, we cannot allow a situation where our children will continue to be at home instead of being in school.

“People are pained because of insecurity, devaluation of the naira and other challenges but if we are to turn around this nation for good, we must work together to form the government at the national level.

“With PDP, there is great hope for the future. It is for us to collectively work together for the success of the party starting with the Osun election,” Okowa stated.

Also speaking, Chairman, Osun State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Douye Diri, said “as a miracle governor we have come here to rub it off on Osun people.

“By God’s grace, we will break the ice because we have had very fruitful meetings with our leaders and all that we have agreed we will implement them.

“Let me assure you that with the matured, competent and capable leaders we have here, I foresee success for our party in the Osun Governorship election

“Osun state election is not just for Osun people, it is a test case for the 2023 general elections and I am sure that our party will not be disappointed,” he said.

Diri lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket, and told the people that APC had taken the country backward by over 100 years.

“Today our currency is the worst in Africa and the world. So, let us come together to defeat them and that starts with our victory on Saturday,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, former Governor of the state, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, while welcoming the party leaders said “today marks another positive turning point in the history of PDP.

“The in-coming Vice President of our country wouldn’t have found time to be here if not that they are deeply interested in the unity and success of our party in Osun State.

“We have listened to them and they have promised immediate action and we are satisfied with their discussions with us and as leaders, we will not disappoint your expectations.

“PDP is the party that the entire people of Osun State want to lead them and we are hopeful of victory on Saturday,” he stated.