Osun guber poll: Anxiety as Tribunal fixes Friday, January 27 for judgement in Oyetola’s petition

Oyetola and Adeleke
13
Osogbo – The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal hearing the petition of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola against the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke on July 16, 2022 has fixed Friday, January 27 for judgement.

 

Oyetola dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) with Governor Adeleke and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the Tribunal challenging over voting in 749 polling units and qualification of Adeleke.

 

The sitting was concluded on January 13, 2023 after adoption of final written addresses of parties involved.

 

The chairman of the panel, Justice Tertse Kume, declared the judgement date will be communicated to parties through the lawyers.

 

A notice by the tribunal fixed Friday 27th January 2023 for judgement.

The notice of judgement was pasted on the board of Osun High Court, Oke-Fia where the tribunal is sitting.

The noticed signed by the secretary of the Tribunal, David Umaru reads: “Petition number, EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 between Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola and Other ADEGBOYEGA ISIAKA and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others, the judgement shall hold on Friday 27th January 2023 at 9AM.”

