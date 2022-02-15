Osun Guber: Oyetola has absolute faith in God, people of Osun, Aregbesola can’t determine his fate– Aide

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Chief Press Secretary to Osun Governor, Ismail Omipidan, has declared that the former Governor of the State and Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, is not God and therefore, cannot determine the fate of his principal, Adegboyega Oyetola.

He said this on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists in Ila, on the sidelines of the Ila Federal Constituency stakeholders’ meeting.

Omipidan said: “The general belief among most Africans that ‘a man’s life is preordained and ruled by God’ has continued to play out in the political trajectory of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun.

“From 2011 when he was appointed Chief of Staff to 2018 when, against all odds, he emerged, first as the candidate of the APC, and later, Governor of the State, at a time when many thought it was all over for him, it was obvious that he was on a divine political course.

“My Principal has absolute faith in God and the people of Osun. In these last three years plus, the people can tell the difference in terms of responsible and responsive governance and politics.

“Before we came in, Osun West was literally neglected in terms of infrastructure. But since we came in, we have done roads that had been abandoned for close to 20 years in that district. This, perhaps, explains why leaders and critical stakeholders from the area are already appealing to themselves to allow Oyetola to take another shot at the governorship for the second term.

“Just about a week ago, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, charged the people of the town to vote for incumbent Governor Oyetola.

“Oluwo, who advised his subjects not to waste their resources and energy working against the re-election bid of the governor, said only those who are not interested in the growth and development of the town in particular and Osun State, in general, would want to run against Oyetola.

“The royal father said by the special Grace of God and the support of the people of Osun, Oyetola will be re-elected to consolidate the achievements he has so far recorded. Now, Aregbesola’s anointed candidate is from Iwo. So you be the judge.

“As the 2022 governorship contest draws closer, as the saying goes, there is no point comparing the sun with the moon, both shine when it is their time. For now, it’s Oyetola’s sun that is shining by the permission and Grace of God and the power of the people of Osun. And as the majority are already saying, this sun will shine beyond 2022.

“Therefore, it is God and Osun people that will determine Oyetola’s fate, not an individual trying to play God”.

