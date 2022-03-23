Osun Guber: My achievements’ll speak for my reelection –Oyetola

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said his achievements in various sectors across the state in more than three years in office will speak for him, and ensure his reelection in July 16 gubernatorial election.

Oyetola said this during an engagement programme with State’s Barbers Association on Wednesday at Orita Elelede in Olorunda Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Governor said with the available meagre resources, he had put smiles on the faces of the people in the state.

Oyetola, who commended the people of the state for the huge support given to his administration since inception, urged them not to allow greedy politicians to destroy the giant strides the state had made.

The Governor said that he would never be distracted by political machinations, but would focus on quality service delivery to the people, adding that the will of God would prevail through the popular support of the people who had been the centerpiece of his administration.

Oyetola, who said he would not spare any effort in advancing the pace of good governance, which his administration had instituted for the masses, stressed that people remained behind him and would return him to office in the next election.

He said in the last three and half years, his administration had been committed to human development and capacity building by empowering youths through various schemes.

The Governor said he had also executed several social intervention programmes for the vulnerable groups as well as prompt payment of salaries and pension.

He said other important sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism are being developed to give an appreciable level of boost to the state economic index.

Oyetola also said that the completed N2.1 billion Olaiya flyover, which was constructed to reduce the current traffic hassles in the area, would also help contain the offshoot of the current administration’s drive towards sustainable industrialisation.

The governor said he has no doubt in his mind that the people of the state who had been supporting him would work for his re-election.

In remarks, the President of the association, Mr Sunday Obafemi, commended the governor for his people oriented programmes and policies, which is affecting the masses positively.

He also appreciated the governor for providing the enabling and friendly environment for members of the association to operate.

“We have a lots of boost in the areas of ours business through serial of interventions coming from government.

“We have never had it so good like this before. That is the reason we are our throwing our weight as an association behind him for re-election, so that the goodies can continue”, Obafemi said.

For a better society