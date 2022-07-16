Osun Guber: Court disallows Amotekun Corps from electoral activities

… Amotekun Commander tells officers to direct observations to base

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Federal high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has ruled that the Amotekun Corps will not be involved in the electoral activities on Saturday.

The presiding judge, Ayo Emmanuel, on Thursday restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from involving Amotekun Corps in the Osun governorship election.

The case was thereafter adjourned to July 20, 2022.

The order read, “That 1st defendant (INEC) is hereby restrained from requesting the deployment of the 2nd defendant (Amotekun corps) as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun 2022 Governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filed in this suit.

“That the 2nd defendant is hereby restrained from the deploying or volunteering her officers, agents, staffs as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun 2022 Governorship Election pending the

determination of originating summons filed in this suit.

“That the applicant should file an undertakingindemnifying the respondent should this application not

be granted in the first place.”

In view of this, the Field Commander, Amotekun Corps, Osun Command, Comrade Amitolu Shittu has enjoined the Corps personnel to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

Shittu stated that they should perform your civic right in mufti and not go to any polling unit with any material except their voter’s cards.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

He urged the officers to direct their observations and reports to #Amotekunosunsituationbase.