Osun guber: Conclusive election inevitable this time, embrace peace, INEC tells political parties

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

As Osun State election draws nearer, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji has implored political parties and their candidates to shun violence before, during and after the electoral processes.

Prof Raji maintained that the criminals are not faceless, urging residents to be more responsible in their various communities.

The Osun REC spoke while addressing the Governorship candidates and key stakeholders during a Peace Summit organised by Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Osun Chapter tagged— Omoluabi Convergence held in Osogbo, on Tuesday.

The theme— Osun 2022: A state, its politics, economy and image; Sustaining our values beyond elections was expounded by Prof Raji who was the keynote speaker.

He mentioned that measures are in place to ensure that an inconclusive election is not the case this time like the previous election.

Raji urged the electorate to ‘sell’ their votes to a candidate who would provide them with sound welfare and skills that would sustain them for the next four years.

“Sell your vote to somebody who will give you food for four years and teach you how to fish. You’re not collecting money from that candidate but the skill that you will use to cook for four years. That is the reward you will get from selling that vote. Why should we vote for the people that will give us the soup and food for only that day and they will now go to their houses

“We are here today because we are discussing the reason why we had an inconclusive election the last time and that we don’t want a repeat of such.

“If any candidate feel cheated, file a court suit. We are bound by the constitution to provide the due documents for the court proceedings. Why the fight? It is not a do or die affair. Follow the due process and don’t embrace violence. The candidates seated here have the voters register already,” the INEC official said.

In his remarks, NIPR President and Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo expressed joy over the resuscitation of the Osun Chapter while commending them for organising the summit.

Sirajo urged that the forthcoming election should be “a peaceful battle for the development of the state and improvement of the people’s welfare. There is no virtue in rancour or violence.”

Also speaking, President of Osun Development Association (ODA), Dr Segun Aina stated that progress and development are usually evident in a peaceful state.

He said, “we already have too many security challenges, combining electoral violence with it will dampen our economy more. We all have to play our parts in the electoral process.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Chairman of NIPR, Ademola Adesoji said the candidates, political parties, security agencies, media, religious bodies, civil societies and other stakeholders were gathered at the event to be enlightened on the need to maintain peace and ensure violence-free election.

“It is our mandate to manage the image of all the gubernatorial candidates, political parties and the state where we operate. Regardless of whoever emerges as the winner, other candidates should work together with him for the progress of the state,” Adesoji stated.

For a better society