Osun guber: Committee lines up activities for Adeleke’s swearing-in as Governor

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The Management Committee for the swearing-in of the sixth Executive Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has unveiled week-long activities to usher in the administration of the new government in the state on November 27, 2022.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, disclosed this in Osogbo on Sunday while addressing newsmen on the programme.

According to Rev. Jenyo, the activities will be preceded by Muslim/Christian interdenominational prayers while a Public Lecture titled “Light Upon Osun” will also be delivered by Emeritus Archbishop Lawrence Sanda Ayoladigbolu during the line up of the activities.

While the week-long event will be rounded off with a Jumat Service and Inauguration Thanksgiving Church Service, other swearing-in programmes, according to the Committee Chairman, include Novelty Football Match, “Inauguration Ball”, sponsored by friends of His Excellency, among others.

“It promises to be a fulfilling new dawn of renewed hope, happiness and prosperity of the state as Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke’s five-point agenda is all-encompassing to drive the wellbeing and prosperity of the people.

“Adequate provision for workers’ welfare, boosting State economy by Business Partnering and support for SMEs and Osun funds serving Osun people through grown infrastructure policy are key impetus towards unrivalled and rapid development”, the Committee stated.

Continuing, Rev. Jenyo further stated: “In the same vein, people-focused social policy through skill based education, affordable health care, state security and social security support as well as agro-based industrialisation for wealth and job creation for youths and women, will in no small measure, transform our dear State from poverty into accelerated development and even delivery of democracy dividends to all and sundry”.

