Osun guber: Adeleke’s former running mate, PDP factional chairman, ex-lawmakers, chieftains defect to APC

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Ahead of the governorship election in Osun State, the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke in the 2018 governorship election, Hon. Albert Adeogun and factional state chairman of the party, Hon. Wale Ojo, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other defectors include: former Member of the House of Representatives; Ayodele Asalu (Asler); House of Representatives aspirant in Ede Federal Constituency, Soji Ibikunl; former members of the legislature at state and national level and several other leaders and members of PDP.

Leading about 10,000 defectors from PDP to APC, on Tuesday at Freedom Park, Osogbo, Hon. Ojo attributed their decision to defect to the need to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in Governor Oyetola.

“Joining the opposition in Osun is like joining forces with wasters. Parties that have become serial failures are not worth following for anyone who is serious and driven by excellence. That is why we have come to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in Governor Oyetola”, Ojo said.

Corroborating Ojo’s position, Albert Adeogun, running mate of PDP’s candidate in the 2018 governorship election, lauded Oyetola for bringing stability to the troubled political situation of the state, adding that a vote for Oyetola is a vote for liberation.

“Today, we have come to align with the progressive party to contribute to the great work that is being done. We hail the governor, who in spite of the lean purse of the state has steadied the sinking ship.

“When we belonged to the opposition, we had strong campaign messages against APC, but Oyetola has attended to all those issues and taken away the venom of PDP. Every citizen should be informed and guided that a vote for Oyetola is a vote for liberation”, Adeogun added.

Also, Ayodele Asalu, Soji Ibikunle and Lanre Arogundade, described Oyetola as a faithful and true leader who evidently is in government to serve.

While receiving the defectors, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, welcomed the defectors for taking a right decision to join the development train of the progressive government in the State.

Omisore, who described their choice as noble and thoughtful, said they were back into the family that provides an atmosphere of equality and justice.

Addressing the defectors and party faithful, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commended the new members for taking a bold and decisive step to enhance their political stature, saying that APC is known for fair play.

In his words: “I congratulate our friends and brothers who have made a critical decision for their political careers and fortunes. You have come at the right time and you have nothing to fear. You are already members; there will be no discrimination whatsoever. Senator Omisore is a testimony that our party values people of substance and gives a fair chance to all”.

