Osun: Group decries recent attacks, inclusion of ‘wanted criminal’ in transport committee

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

A Human Rights Organisation, The Peace Ambassador (TPA) has expressed displeasure over the recent attacks recorded in Osun State, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to urgently intervene.

A press statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Alhaji Agbaje Ojo and Chief (Mrs) Janet Arowosola respectively noted that the negative security reports coming from Osun lately should not be tolerated.

The statement reads in part, “We noted with dismay the incessant attacks by some political thugs in the state within the last hundred days of Governor Adeleke at the helms of affairs.

“To make the matter worst, the inclusion of a notorious criminal that has been declared wanted by Osun state police Command, Oyeyemi Dauda Olamilekan, popularly called Emir Ajagungbade, in the Transport Disciplinary Committee by Governor Ademola Adeleke is a dangerous step.

“A sensitive government will not appoint somebody declared wanted for murder, cultism and armed robbery into any team that will make positive impact on the people of the state.

“This simply means that the state government is harbouring criminals which cannot be unconnected with the crisis they are experiencing in the state presently, latest of which was an assassination attempt on the life of Oscotech, Esa-Oke rector, Dr. Samson Adegoke.

“We believed it’s too early for a state known as a peaceful state to turn to war zone. Regardless of the political party involved, governor should wake from his slumber and nip the ugly incident on bud.

“We wish to remind the governor that one of his pacts with Osun people is to protect their lives and property and in case he feels he is not capable of fulfilling this promise again, he should do the needful.

“What is happening around is an indication that Osun is being led by an incompetent, insensitive and inexperience governor that cannot take charge no matter whose ox is gored.

“We wish to call on the IG to safe Osun because we have learnt on good authority that the much talked about CSO to the governor, Omoyele, has been assigned to lead some thugs to the next tribunal sitting where parties will adopt their written addresses.

“Governor Adeleke should be reminded that whatever is happening in Osun now is in his name. People could not sleep with their two eyes closed again. He should caution those that are ‘dropping’ his name around to perpetrate their selfish wicked acts.