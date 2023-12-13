Osun Govt to investigate alleged food poisoning of 18 pupils

…APC accuses Adeleke of poor free school feeding programme

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has assured that an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the ill health of the pupils served meals by the government food vendors.

It was gathered that about 18 pupils were rushed to the hospital after eating rice and egg at St James Primary School, Osogbo.

Parents of the affected pupils stated that they observed that their children were served spoilt eggs in school, adding that they were admitted at Uniosun teaching hospital, Osogbo for treatment.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr Akindele Adekunle, who visited the pupils at the hospital stated that Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed full scale investigation on the feeding.

Adekunle noted that some of the children were now in good shape while others still require some level of rehydration.

He said that the stabilised pupils will be discharged after a thorough medical and laboratory examination has been carried out on them by consortium of Medical experts at the Teaching Hospital who had dispelled the rumour of Cholera Outbreak in the school.

Dr Adekunle further said that the government will foot the medical bills of the children and ensure such incident does not reoccur.

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has however, slammed Adeleke, cautioning him to stop toying with the lives of the school pupils with the ‘substandard food’ being served by the government food vendors.

The State chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, on Tuesday stated that the incident of the alleged food poisoning was a cumulative effect of the governor’s lackadaisical approach in running the state.

He advised Governor Adeleke to stop the free school feeding programme which he commenced lately.

Lawal said, “The humanity in me became uncomfortable when one of the mothers of the victims gave an account of the state of her child that immediately her son came back from school, he started smelling an offensive odour of rotten eggs.

“Is it true that only miserable N64 was budgeted for each pupil per meal? Is it true the government of Adeleke pays N10,000 per month to each O’Meal vendor?

“If these allegations are true, then Governor Adeleke must have a clear conversation with his Creator. How would the food vendors be dedicated when they are paid peanuts and are not supplied with the right food supplies, at a time he himself budgeted billions for his own food and refreshments?

“All the stakeholders should rise up to condemn the laissez faire approach to governance by Governor Adeleke which was partly manifested with the suspected poisoning of the 18 school pupils with his ill-thought-out and substandard free school feeding programme.”