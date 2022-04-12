Osun govt sympathises with families of late APC chairman, murdered youth

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun Government has condemned in strong terms the killing of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central local government of the State, Chief Gbenga Ogbara.

It also sympathised with the family of the late APC chairman, assuring them that Government has charged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

Government’s condemnation and condolences were contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan.

Government has also visited the family of the late Abiola Afolabi who was allegedly killed by the police to condole them and assure them their son would not die in vain, as Government would get to the root of the unfortunate incident.

Government delegation to the family of the late Abiola Afolabi was led by the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige.

Mrs. Ige, during the visit, assured the family of government’s interest in unraveling the circumstances leading to the alleged killing of the late Abiola and ensured that he did not die vain.

The Government further noted that the probe would help to prevent future occurrence and ensure that those responsible are decisively dealt with.

Speaking further on the killing of the late APC Chairman, Government also counselled residents and citizens not to take the laws into their own hands, as security operatives have been mandated to beef up security around the area.

“As a government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats. To this end, we have ordered security beef up around the Igangan area.

“We have also directed security operatives to launch an extensive manhunt so as to fish out those responsible for the killing of the late APC chieftain.

“Government enjoins all citizens to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property at all times”, Government added.

