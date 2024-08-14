Osun Govt spends N2bn on 267 Micro projects -CSDA GM

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In an efforts by to make life better for the residents through social amenities, the General Manager, Osun State Community and Social Development Agency, Funmi Abokede, has disclosed that the state government had committed about two billion Naira for the completion of over 267 micro projects across the state.

Abokede revealed that Governor Ademola Adeleke released the funds to the agency due to his interest in the development of the state.

According to her the projects also included facilities to alleviate the problems been faced by persons with disabilities, PWDs.

Speaking at the media engagement on programme for result (P for R) and Osun cares (DLI 1.4) programme implementation, on Wednesday, Abokede said the funds were made available by the state Governor Ademola Adeleke because of his interest in the development of the state.

According to her, “Governor Ademola Adeleke has continually given full support for micro projects widely spread across the state”.

The General Manager stressed that community Action for Resilience and Economic stimulus of the agency would equally focus on the provision of water, education, health care and sanitation.

Abokede emphasized that the state government had equally assisted the agency with the development of centre for people with disabilities to showcase their beliefs and abilities in different trades.

She said: “Throughout Nigeria, Osun State is the only state that has centre for People with Disabilities. We have the centre at Edunabon, while some states have visited the state to copy the ideas.”

She, however, urged beneficiaries of the projects implemented through the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) across the state to imbibe a good maintenance culture adding that most government infrastructure amenities such as schools, hospitals, water among others are in bad shape due to negligence.

