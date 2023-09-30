Osun Govt, security agencies tasked on rapid prosecution process, special courts for sexual violence cases

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Civil society organisations, magistrates, lawyers have frowned at the slow prosecution process of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases despite the existence of Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ) and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) laws in Osun.

They decried inadequate court rooms in the state, demanding special courts for SGBV cases due to its sensitivity.

The demand was raised at a stakeholders dialogue organised by SGBV Justice Network Cluster in collaboration with USAID-SCALE project on Thursday at WOCDIF center in Osogbo, Osun State.

In his presentation, Chief Magistrate (Admin) in Osun, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara urged stakeholders in the prosecution process to be more responsible and intentional in carrying out their duties.

Magistrate Ayilara said, “The lawyers should stop delaying proceedings with excuses after securing bails for their clients. The security personnel like police, DSS, NSCDC should not be negligent in their duties but carry out proper investigation.”

He admonished the ministry of Justice not to rely on just the information forwarded by the police but critically examine the matter.

Speaking on the bottlenecks encountered in delivering due justice to SGBV survivors, Dr Ayilara mentioned that there are interferences by relatives, traditional rulers and the societial influencers to stop further prosecution.

Executive Director of Community Advancement Initiative for Self-Reliance(CAI4SR), Mrs Eni Ayeni spoke on the need to intensify advocacy programmes for those at the grassroots and security agencies for due implementation.

She tasked the government and its agencies to support the SGBV Justice Network project and protect the rights of the victims.

Barrister Idayat Alarape Abdulrahamon from the Osun State Ministry of Justice called on security agencies to be more professional in the delivery of their duties for better implementation of the ACJ and VAPP laws, especially in handling the offenders.

Present at the dialogue were representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, International Federation of Women Lawyers(FIDA), Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Security Agencies amongst others in Osun.