Osun Govt reimposes curfew on Ifon, Ilobu communities over fresh killings

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has declared a 6pm to 6am curfew in Ifon and Ilobu communities following fresh killings and attacks.

Recall that the government had lifted the curfew imposed last year in December having been satisfied with the peace and orderliness in the communities.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Orientation, Kolapo Alimi, on Tuesday, the new curfew takes effect from Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Alimi stated that the decision was made at the just concluded state security meeting, assuring that a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, Civil Defence will be deployed to the communities immediately.

The government sued for total peace and order, as a joint task force consisting all stakeholders in the Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun including their traditional chiefs will be set up.