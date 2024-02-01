Osun Govt reimposes curfew on Ifon, Ilobu communities over fresh killings

Osun State Government has declared a 6pm to 6am curfew in Ifon and Ilobu communities following fresh killings and attacks.
Recall that the government had lifted the curfew imposed last year in December having been satisfied with the peace and orderliness in the communities.
In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Orientation, Kolapo Alimi, on Tuesday, the new curfew takes effect from Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
Alimi stated that the decision was made at the just concluded state security meeting, assuring that a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, Civil Defence will be deployed to the communities immediately.
The government sued for total peace and order, as a joint task force consisting all stakeholders in the Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun including their traditional chiefs will be set up.
“While the present administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Ademola Adeleke, has mobilised all the necessary security personnel to the warring communities, it accordingly with the affected people, who lost their loved ones in the wake of the renewed violence.
“Premised on the review of the security situation, the governor, in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has approved that the 6pm to 6am curfew be imposed with immediate effect.
“Finally, in this regard, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the music, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of Nigeria,” Alimi stated.
