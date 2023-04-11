Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Osun govt closes Ife-Ede road for reconstruction

News
By BISIRIYU
Sen-Adeleke
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State government has ordered the immediate closure of Ife-Ede Road as construction activities had begun at Eleweran area of Ile Ife.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor had inspected the area on Monday hence the swift action.

Gov. Adeleke, who was taken round the road and the dilapidated bridge, ordered the State Ministry of Works to mobilise to the road and fix it without delay.

According to the statement, motorists are to use alternative routes as work had commenced on Ife-Ede road.

“This is to inform the general public that there will be construction activities at Elewe Iran area along old Ife-Ede Road.

“All motorists and road users plying this route are, therefore, enjoined to make use of alternative route or express road to link up Ile Ife. Kindly bear with us for the period of three weeks of the construction work.

“The focus is to carry out repair work on the dangerous culvert along old Ife-Ede road near Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) campus,” the statement stated.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1097 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Police say trial set to begin for three officers seen in…

You can’t jail my mantle – Prophet Tomi Arayomi dares Buhari…

Digital process ensures transparency, accountability in…

I’m proud of you, COAS tells troops in frontline

1 of 1,004