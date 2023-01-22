Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun govt begins 2nd round of Polio virus response

Gov. Ademola Adelehe
BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated his commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare to residents of this state.

This is as he flagged off the second round of Polio virus outbreak response in the state for infants and children.

The flag off ceremony of the second round polio virus outbreak response was held at Ayegbaju International market arena, Osogbo, the state capital.

At the event, the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, said his administration was set to renovate 332 health care centres across the state.

He added that the administration would enroll 3,000 residents of the State into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme free of charge within the first 100 days of the administration.

Daily Champion reports that health workers will begin the vaccination of children below age 5 to prevent the spread of the polio virus in Osun.

The health officials will move round schools, houses and worship centers to get the children vaccinated.

The government urged parents, teachers and guardians to cooperate with the official to eradicate polio in the society.

