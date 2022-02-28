Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun Govt announces opening of Osogbo Flyover after one year

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
Osun State Government has announced that the completed Olaiya Flyover located in Osogbo, the state capital will be opened on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Recall that the construction of the flyover was flagged off on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
The state government stated that the flyover had been certified by an external Consultant, Advanced Engineering Consultant, Lagos for safe ride.
According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for works and transport, Engr Remi Omowaiye on Sunday, the flyover will be opened for test-running by the general public.
 
Omowaiye noted that the first ride by the Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola will precede the opening for all by 12noon on Monday.
 
He, however said that the date for the official commissioning shall be announced in due course.
“The Government equally wishes to use this medium to appreciate all the good citizens of the State for the perseverance and endurance during the construction period.
“The citizens are further admonished to exercise caution and observe all traffic rules while plying the bridge,” the Commissioner charged.
