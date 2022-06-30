Osun Gov’ship: PDP Ag. National Chairman, Damagun inaugurates campaign cm’ttee, insists on victory

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, Wednesday inaugurated the committee for the Osun governoship election charging them to engage the stakeholders, and go to every corner in the state to ensure victory for the party.
Damagun who is standing in for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu who is on vacation told the committee at the PDP national headquarters that Osun is key to the party’s presidential election.
He said, “I simply want to remind us of the responsibilities that is going to be bestowed on you. Your sole mandate is to go to Osun State and win the election for us, Osun is key to our presidential election.
“And I believe with the caliber of people that have been selected to steer this campaign organization, I have no doubt that you will give us the desired result.
“I also want to advise you to use that opportunity to engage the stakeholders in Osun, go to every corner, we have a very popular candidate in Osun and we have no reason not to win the election.
“So I believe with the caliber of people in this committee, I’m sure Osun will become ours, you will make a lot of sacrifices for the task ahead of you, engage stakeholders that are aggrieved.
“If it is possible, break yourself into smaller committees to reach out to all and sundry, just make sure you give all it takes to win this election.”
In his address, Delta State governor and the 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa also congratulated members of the campaign council and also thank the National Working Committee for putting up a campaign council with great strength, strength enough to truly deliver the party at the polls on July 16th.
He said, “We are very much aware of the events that took place four years ago. There is no doubt that PDP won that election but unfortunately, we were cheated out of the election. As we move into another election, we are confident that if all of us, all of us stay committed to the party, that we will be able to deliver the victory for our party.
“Osun state obviously is a PDP state. We have great leaders who have a very clear understanding of the politics in that states. I want to urge all our leaders and our followers in the state to please quickly bridge the gaps of divide that is amongst us, because victory stares us right in the face, God has gone ahead of us. It is for us to follow the wish of God and to deliver the state to the PDP.
“There is a lot of work to be done. It is not a funfare, and I believe that the membership of the campaign counselors inaugurated today are capable enough to truly go out there to deliver the state to the PDP
“I want to make an appeal to the campaign Council. It’s not about been inaugurated in Abuja. The work to be done is in Osun state.
“And I want to plead with them to ensure that they go out there to Osun state, work with the leadership of the party and work with the candidate of the party to ensure that everything is put in place to deliver the PDP in that election.
“From the information that we have, the APC is already in disarray in the state but that is not enough for us to go to sleep.
“By the special grace of God, i will be joining you in the campaign to ensure that we have victory for our party, and I am glad to also announce that our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his return for his trip overseas will also be with us during the campaigns.
“I believe nobody wants Nigeria to continue the way it is today. The very, very difficult times that we are in has been brought to us by the bad governance of the APC government.
“We believe that we are able to redeem Nigeria, rescue it and begin a process of rebuilding this nation. Yes we were in office and made some mistakes. We have learnt our lessons, we have apologized to Nigerians. We’re coming back as a rebranded PDP and we are going to entrench democracy.
“I implore you to take this message to the grassroots and ensure that every indigene of Osun State vote massively for the PDP.”
The 150 member committee which has top PDP leaders include all the PDP governors has Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri and Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.
