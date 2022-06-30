Osun Gov’ship: PDP Ag. National Chairman, Damagun inaugurates campaign cm’ttee, insists on victory

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, Wednesday inaugurated the committee for the Osun governoship election charging them to engage the stakeholders, and go to every corner in the state to ensure victory for the party.

Damagun who is standing in for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu who is on vacation told the committee at the PDP national headquarters that Osun is key to the party’s presidential election.

He said, “I simply want to remind us of the responsibilities that is going to be bestowed on you. Your sole mandate is to go to Osun State and win the election for us, Osun is key to our presidential election.

“And I believe with the caliber of people that have been selected to steer this campaign organization, I have no doubt that you will give us the desired result.

“I also want to advise you to use that opportunity to engage the stakeholders in Osun, go to every corner, we have a very popular candidate in Osun and we have no reason not to win the election.

“So I believe with the caliber of people in this committee, I’m sure Osun will become ours, you will make a lot of sacrifices for the task ahead of you, engage stakeholders that are aggrieved.

“If it is possible, break yourself into smaller committees to reach out to all and sundry, just make sure you give all it takes to win this election.”

In his address, Delta State governor and the 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa also congratulated members of the campaign council and also thank the National Working Committee for putting up a campaign council with great strength, strength enough to truly deliver the party at the polls on July 16th.