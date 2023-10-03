Osun government to enact six months Maternity Leave for nursing mothers -Dr Akindele

… I will work with relevant stakeholders to ensure the affirmation of this agenda -Osun Gov’s Wife

Osun State government under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is set to enact modalities to give six months maternity leave for nursing mothers in government workplaces.

This was made known on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Public Health to the Executive Governor of Osun State, Dr. Akindele Adekunle at the one-day symposium on celebrating enabling breastfeeding environment for working mothers held at the local government service commission, Abere.

Dr Akindele stated that in line with the W.H.O recommendations and in concerted effort with the Wives of Nigerian Governor’s Forum advocacy for approval of six months paid maternity leave for nursing mothers, Governor Adeleke is set to send a bill to the House of Assembly and domesticate enabling laws to this effect.

“I’m happy to inform all our nursing mothers in our different offices that as a listening and people loving Governor, His Excellency Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has promised to send a bill to the House of Assembly to enact enabling laws to make maternity leave six months for nursing mothers in a bid to allow them to be able to tend to their babies and encourage them to breastfeed their babies exclusively for six months as recommended by the W.H.O”

“But i will plead and advise this gathering and the entire public that whenever there’s any public hearing by the House of Assembly concerning the bill, all stakeholders must raise their voice in support of the bill.”

Dr Akindele further assured of the governor’s readiness to carry out a face-lift of the primary and secondary health facilities across the length and breadth of Osun State.

” Let me also state that, in the effort of the current administration to ensure profound infrastructural face-lift across the length and breadth of the state and the commitment of Governor Ademola Adeleke to revamp the health sector, our government will soon commence the infrastructural face lift of our primary and secondary health care facilities across the 30 local government and area councils and this, is in addition to other robust health palliatives already being planned for the good people of Osun State by the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

Dr Akindele applauds all the development partners for their efforts in supporting various health initiatives in the state and equally appreciated the office of the wife of the Governor for her concerns for the health of the state and the role she’s playing that Osun comes first in the comity of states when it comes to health matters.

The Wife of the Governor who doubles as N.E.T Ambassador, Chief Mrs. Titilola Adeleke also affirmed her readiness to advocate and work with relevant stakeholders to ensure the realization of the agenda.

” I use this medium to tell this gathering that I am committed and will work tirelessly with other critical stakeholders to ensure the approval of six months paid maternity leaves and other favourable maternal policies for working mothers in the state ” The Governor’s wife stated.

Dignitaries at the event include the Wife of the Speaker, Mrs Monsurat Egbedun, Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon Kashope, Hon Ibrahim Inaolaji of Irewole State Constituency, Wife of the Head of Service, Dr.(Mrs.) Moji Aina, Chairman Primary Health Care Board, Alhaji Tajudeen Adisa, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Isiaka Adekunle, ES OSPHCDB, Dr Fabiyi, State Women Leader of PDP, Mrs. Otunla, Director of Public, Dr Bello, Representatives of Development Partners (WHO, UNICEF, HFDI etc) among other political functionaries and career heads at the event.

For a better society