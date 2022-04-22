Osun Gov. tasks Igbo community on peaceful coexistence

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has urged members of the Igbo community living in the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence with the host communities.

Oyetola said this during an engagement meeting with the newly elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Osun chapter on Thursday in Osogbo.

Oyetola was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

The governor said that it is only when there is peace and people of different tribes feel secure in any part of the country they reside in, that growth and development could be achieved.

He said that harmonious relationship and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of tribes or ethnicity, would help the country to overcome its current challenges.

The governor, who commended members of the Igbo for their support in sustaining the peaceful atmosphere in the state, said he would continue to protect their interest.

Oyetola said peaceful coexistence would bring stability and enhance national economic growth and development.

The governor said that an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship between the government and the governed was needed for the growth and development of any nation.

“Nigeria is a great and prosperous country. And for us to continue to enjoy this greatness, there must be peace and stability in the land.

“Intolerance and insurgency leads to poverty, hunger, unemployment, unrest, among others, and that is the reason we must continue to live together peacefully.

“Peaceful coexistence will bring stability, growth and make the economy vibrant, while the lack of it will bring underdevelopment and unrest”, he said.

Oyetola also urged all the Ndigbo community and other residents of the state to individually and collectively contribute their quotas to the sustenance of peace and security in the state.

“You are an important part of us in this state. And I will continue to provide the enabling environment for your businesses to grow”, Oyetola said.

The governor also appealed to the Ndigbo to support his re-election in the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state so as to consolidate on the achievements of the past years.

In his remarks, the president of the apex Igbo group in the state, John Dike commended the governor for his love for humanity and oneness which has made Osun a peaceful state without intertribal conflicts.

Dike stated that their businesses have been thriving well as the civil servants who are their customers are now promptly paid, adding that the infrastructural projects embarked on by the governor are highly applaudable.

He assured that the Igbos in Osun State will continually live peacefully with other tribes in the state as well as support the governor for a second term.