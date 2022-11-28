Osun Gov directs career Heads of LGAs to take immediate charge

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has directed the most senior career heads across all the Local Government Council Areas, the Area Office, LCDAs and ACDAs in Osun State to take charge of the affairs of their respective Councils with immediate effect.

This is in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo that sacked the purportedly elected Local Government Chairmen and Councillors.

This directive was contained in a press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

