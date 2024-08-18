Osun Gov assures timely completion of infra projects 

…Adeleke’s decision to engage local content is commendable – NSE

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the timely delivery of infrastructure projects across the state.

This is as the Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE, commended the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration on its decision to engage Nigerian engineers in executing the project.

Speaking at the Oke-fia flyover site, Adeleke expressed satisfaction with the contractor, noting the company has demonstrated capability in delivering quality roads and bridges.

His words, “I am not a governor that just sits at the office, I have been looking at the project from the government house there, but I had to come and see for myself because I am in a hurry to deliver. I wish they would continue at this pace so we can commission the road.

“What they are doing here is a good job. In line with my campaign to deliver a good capital city, we will make Osogbo a beautiful capital city within stipulated time. The contractor handling the project has shown that they are capable of delivering quality roads and bridges across the project sites. I am satisfied with the quality of work being done here.”

Meanwhile, the NSE’s president, Margaret Oguntala, noted that road projects in the state are of global standards.

She said, “There is no doubt that the quality of the job being done is of standard, in line with global practice, and we are very impressed that the governor engaged local content, employing Nigerian engineers for the job, and they will not disappoint the state. The job will be delivered as and at when due.

“We have been on tour of project sites for two days, and we are delighted that engineers, consultants, and workers are all from Nigeria. We also commend the numerous ongoing projects under your leadership, which are transforming the state, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Osun. Notable and praiseworthy among the initiatives is the launching of the 100 billion naira infrastructural project in 2023, which has now transformed into physical city roads and local government roads, hospitals, schools, and flyovers.”