Osun: Fire guts Ilesa market, destroys goods worth millions of naira

...Govt sympathises with shop owners, avows investigations to forestall reoccurrence

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Commodities worth millions of naira were destroyed as fire razed Atakumosa Central Market, Ilesa in Osun State on Sunday morning.

It was gathered that the sad incident started at the Post Office section of the market in the early hours of Sunday and affected about 13 lock-up shops destroying goods and properties.

However, the Federal and Osun State Fire Services officers were able to fight the inferno before it spread to the other parts of the market.

Shop owners, traders painfully count their loss and are uncertain of the cause of the inferno.

Following the fire incident, Osun State Government has sympathised with the community and shop owners, describing the incident as tragic, sad and painful.

The State government bemoaned the development, saying that it was an unfortunate situation happening at a time the government was committed to economic development and prosperity of the State.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, the government assured that investigations have been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak in a bid to forestall a recurrence.

The state government also enjoined citizens to be more safety-conscious in their handling of electrical appliances and other things that can trigger a fire outbreak.

Egbemode commended the combined team of men and officers from Ayeso A and Ijamo B Divisions of the Nigerian Police who were on ground to prevent looting while the firefighters made frantic efforts to salvage goods and prevent the fire from spreading to other shops located in the market.

“The tragic fire incident that razed Atakumosa Central Market in the early hours of Sunday morning was tragic and painful.

“At a time our businesses were just recovering from the debilitating effects of Covid-19 on the economy, this fire incident couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“On behalf of the goverment of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, we sympathise with the traders who suffered losses in this tragedy. We share their pain and pray they never have to walk this painful path again.

“We express our sincere sympathy to the entire Ijesha community and indeed the people of Osun State on this painful incident. The Governor also appreciates the efforts of the Police and firefighters who rose to the occasion and prevented the fire from spreading,” the statement said.

