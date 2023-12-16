Osun: EMGS ’83 set donates office equipment to alma mater…….Prays for Gov Adeleke’s successful tenure

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The 1983 set of Ede Muslim Grammar School (EMGS) Ede, Osun State recently donated some office and education equipment to the school to mark its 40th anniversary of graduation.

The equipment donated included the multipurpose machine that can scan, photocopy and print; Laptop; Toner for the machine, and A4 printing papers.

Presenting the equipment on behalf of the 1983 graduands, the Senior Prefect (Boy) of the set, Mr. Bisiriyu Olaoye, explained that the donation was not only in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the graduation of the set but also for the benefits of both students and staff of the school.

At the presentation ceremony held at the school premises were the two Principals, Mr. Moshood Adesokan and Alhaji Kabeer Adekomi; the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Imam Ibrahim Adekilekun (Mualim Dende), who is also the Chief Imam, Ansar-udeen Central Mosque, Ede; Chairlady, Alhaja Muibat Ajileye; Chairman, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Alhaji (Hon.) Tajudeen Salau; some invited former teachers, Dr. Adie, former Medical Director, Federal Polytechnic, Ede; Dr. M. B. A. Ogunsola; Alhaji Mojeed Adekunle Lawal of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree; and former President, Old Students Association of the School, Alhaji Muniru Akinola.

Earlier in his welcome address, the ’83 set coordinator, Alhaji Mukaila Adeyemi, lauded the efforts of some former teachers of the school for the roles played on the graduands, praying God to give them long life and sound health to reap the fruits of their labour.

Congratulating the school for having one of its products as the present Governor of Osun State, in the person of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, Adeyemi said: “We pray that Osun State will continue to know peace and progress during his tenure as Governor of the state, wishing him success in ll his undertakings”.

Awards of recognition were presented to the Chairman of the occasion, the former teachers present.

Some former invited seniors of the school were also recognized with awards. They included: Dr. Mahboob Jimoh of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), who is also the Governing Board Chairman of the school; Hon. Kamorudeen Debo Akanbi; and Alhaji Imran Kolawole Bushra.

In their remarks, the awardees appreciated the ’83 set’s gesture and prayed for the success of the members in their various endeavours.

Mr. Adesokan, the first Principal, in his remarks, who said: “Am the happiest man on earth today”, appreciated the gesture of the 1983 set.

Stating what other sets have done for the progress nd development of the school, Mr. Adesokan stated: “This presentation of these equipment by the ’83 set will further galvanize other sets to do more”.

The 2nd Principal, Alhaji Adekomi Kabeer, also appreciated the ’83 set’s gesture, adding that this will go a long way in helping the students and staff of the school.

He prayed for the progress of members of the set, wishing them journey mercies to their various destinations.

Ni his own remarks, the PTA Chairman of the school, Hon. Salau, thanked the ’83 set members for the presentation and assured them and those present that the school (EMGS) has transformed from being labelled ‘bad’.

The PTA Chairman also assured both the ’83 graduands and others present on the occasion that the school would continue to excel academically and stand out among the comity of secondary schools not only in Osun State but in Nigeria as whole.

The Chairman of the occasion, Imam Ibrahim Adekilekun (Mualim Dende), advised the old students of the school to always remember their alma mater and contribute to its growth and development.

Mualim Dende said: “You should remember the school and contribute your quota towards its development and growth”.

Narrating how the school was established, Mualim Dende, who was the Secretary of Ede Muslim Council, appreciated the award given to him by the ’83 set and prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

The ceremony featured traditional poem rendition by the Ewi exponent, Prince Kola Yekeen Laoye, a presenter at Osun State Broadcasting Service (OSBC).

