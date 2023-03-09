Osun Election Tribunal: Senator Bashiru calls for immediate resumption of Court of Appeal judges

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun central and Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Bashiru has called for the immediate resumption of the Court of Appeal panel of judges for the continuation of tribunal activities in the state.

Bashiru noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed several petitions but none has been heard as no member of the panel of judges is on ground.

The Senate Spokesperson stated this while addressing the press on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He noted that since the pronouncement of judgment by the Osun Election Petition tribunal on the 2022 governorship election in the state and filing of case at the appellate court, hearing has not commenced.

He urged the court of Appeal President, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to prevail on the panel of judges to begin hearing before the stipulated deadline according to the law elapses.

Senator Bashiru said, “Counsel to our party, the APC has filed several applications before March 2023 at the registry of the tribunal here in Osun but strangely till date, no member of the panel of judges is on ground to hear the application.

“Asking you all know that the election petition is time bound and no extension of time can be granted. We want to appeal to the President of the court of Appeal to prevail in the panel he has sent to Osun to resume immediately so that he can hear all pending petitions so that they can deliver justice in the state.

“The law does not give a petitioner or respondent an excuse for extension of time. We urge the President of the court of Appeal to ensure the immediate resumption of the tribunal activities and the panel of judges at least in the next 24 hours so that justice will be delivered.”

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal had on January 27, 2023 declared the that the immediate past governor of the state Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16 Governorship Election and ordered the return of the certificate of return issued to Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appealed the judgement at the appellate court.