Osun Election: PDP warns APC against misleading information, media trial

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

As more revelations surface on the Osun State governorship election results, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola have been accused of spreading misleading information to the public.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its State Media Director, Oladele Bamiji on Wednesday stated that APC sponsored election observers for falsified election analysis.

The party noted that the media trial plotted is an insult on the judiciary who has demonstrated readiness to discharge its responsibilities without fear or favour.

This is coming after the report on the findings of a major election observer and civil society organisation, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement, YIAGA Africa was expounded by the Spokesperson to Governor Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan. YIAGA Africa’s findings says the number of registered voters and the PVC collected by polling units revealed some inconsistencies in the data as it indicated that the total number of PVCs collected for 30 polling units in 12 LGAs were greater than the total number of registered voters in those polling units. The report also showed that the Election Results Analysis Dashboard (ERAD) as an assessment tool for the results management of INEC did not process eighty-seven results due to some issues.

Omipidan noted that his analysis of election observer’s findings is to increase public knowledge and not a media trial of the case before Osun Election Petitions Tribunal.