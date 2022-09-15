Osun Election: PDP warns APC against misleading information, media trial

As more revelations surface on the Osun State governorship election results, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola have been accused of spreading misleading information to the public.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its State Media Director, Oladele Bamiji on Wednesday stated that APC sponsored election observers for falsified election analysis.
The party noted that the media trial plotted is an insult on the judiciary who has demonstrated readiness to discharge its responsibilities without fear or favour.
This is coming after the report on the findings of a major election observer and civil society organisation, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement, YIAGA Africa was expounded by the Spokesperson to Governor Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan.
YIAGA Africa’s findings says the number of registered voters and the PVC collected by polling units revealed some inconsistencies in the data as it indicated that the total number of PVCs collected for 30 polling units in 12 LGAs were greater than the total number of registered voters in those polling units.
The report also showed that the Election Results Analysis Dashboard (ERAD) as an assessment tool for the results management of INEC did not process eighty-seven results due to some issues.
Omipidan noted that his analysis of election observer’s findings is to increase public knowledge and not a media trial of the case before Osun Election Petitions Tribunal.
Omipidan who posited that Oyetola did not lose the election but lost the vote count said the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) devices employed by INEC were not used appropriately in many polling units as it didn’t capture the number of accredited voters.
“The CTC of the report of BVAS across 10 Local Governments in 749 polling units showed that accreditation through BVAS was less than the number of votes cast in those units. By implication, there were more voters than accredited by the BVAS.
“Make no mistake, our case is not in any way an attempt to impugn on the integrity of INEC. Far from it. It is to further help deepen our electoral system and to help INEC correct whatever anomalies arising from the Osun Governorship Election ahead of 2023 elections,” he said.
The PDP, however, emphasised that the INEC had announced the will of the people as the winner of the election adding that over 30 observers both local and international have described the election as transparent.
“We are well aware of the desperation of the APC and so, not surprised that it will fancy anything that can sustain its illusion that it did not lose the election. The victory freely given to our party and candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has come to stay and we want to warn the APC to desist from promoting any information that could ignite violence.
“Osun people watched their mandate stolen in 2018 and will not entertain any idea of that happening again. Since the APC/Oyetola has filed a petition before the Tribunal, we advice them to go before the panel to pursue the mirage of not losing and stop polluting the public space with misleading information.”
